DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is accused of fatally shooting his wife in front of their children in the parking lot of a north Georgia fire station Monday night.
The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dawson County Fire Station on Dawson Forest Road in Dawsonville.
Police say the victim, later identified as 44 year-old Amy Alexandria Gibson, was being followed by her husband and when she pulled into the parking lot of the fire station, he fatally shot her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The husband was later identified as 44 year-old Jeremy Wade Gibson. The shooting was witnessed by the couple's 8 year-old and 5 year-old children.
A firefighter, his wife and their two young children were also witnesses to the shooting.
It's unclear if the couple had a history of violence and police have yet to release a motive in the shooting.
Jeremy Gibson was arrested at the scene.
