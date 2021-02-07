The day after a devastating fire killed a Gwinnett mother and her three children, members of the community are showing an outstanding amount of support leaving candles, balloons, messages and flowers.
Husband Melvin Diaz says he was minutes away at a church meeting when he heard the news of a fire destroying his home, taking the life of his wife and three kids.
“I just wanted to be with them that’s really what matters I mean it was my whole family… my whole world...” said Diaz.
His world crashing down around him when he saw the devastation… the home considered a total loss.
“I thought it was just something small I was calling her like crazy but she never answered me,” Diaz explains.
He says his wife Maria Isabel was a hard worker and a strong woman who loved her three children Ashley, Alexa and Daniela more than words can explain.
Neighbor and close friend Yazmin Coria saying this was here last memory of the little girls.
“Alexa Play with her bicycle and I saw Ashley playing with the bicycle outside… that was the last memory I have about those girls,” Coria said.
Diaz wants to keep his family together… “I don’t want to separate them I want them to be together because again she was an amazing mom she would do anything for them,” said Diaz.
… And lay his wife kids to rest in Yanga, Veracruz Mexico.
But the cost for a funeral abroad is overwhelming.
Creating a GoFundMe in hopes that community support will be enough.
“It cost so much money… money that I don’t have right now, so any help would help a lot,” Diaz expresses.
Diaz believes prayer is the only thing keeping him alive.
“I would’ve loved to be there when this happened maybe I could’ve died with them… that would be perfect... or at least save them, you know ...I regret every moment that I wasn’t here,” Diaz said.
