GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The trial continues Thursday for a woman accused of starving her stepdaughter to death and burning the body in a trash can in 2013.
Tiffany Moss is accused of starving her daughter Emani to death before burning her body in a trash can.
Her husband, Eman Moss, who is already serving a life sentence in the case. Emani Moss took the stand Thursday morning and detailed the family's life while Emani was living with them.
During testimony he said Tiffany and Emani had a rocky relationship.
"Her and Emani, it was always something," Eman Moss said on the stand. "They couldn't get along."
Prosecutor Danny Porter asked Moss,"Would it be fair to say that a lot of texts that you (received) was Tiffany claiming that Emani was misbehaving?"
"Yes Sir," answered Moss.
"So, you're her father. What did you do about it," asked Porter.
"I didn't do absolutely nothing," Moss answered.
"Did you ever seek counseling for your child?" asked Porter.
"I didn't," answered Moss.
Emani Moss was on the stand for about 20 minutes but Tiffany Moss, who is defending herself, did not cross-examine him.
Wednesday testimony
Prosecutors started their case by comparing Tiffany Moss to the evil stepmother in Cinderella.
"This is a case of a Cinderella story gone horribly wrong," said Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter. "This is the case where you only have the evil stepmother."
Moss is accused of starving 10 year-old Emani Moss. The little girl eventually passed away and her charred remains were found in a trash can.
During opening statements, Porter told the jury that Moss had abused Emani over the course of several years. He says the abuse got worse after a teacher reported the child's injuries. He says after that, Moss was put on probation and could no longer work in early childhood education. She stayed home and was constantly around Emani.
Porter called witnesses who testified about the abuse. They described how Moss threw the girl in cold showers, beat her with belts, and intentionally starved her.
Emani's grandmother told the jury that she was kept from seeing the child.
Two Gwinnett County police officers and a sheriff's deputy who both responded to the apartment after Emani tried to run away also took the stand.
"A citizen actually found her sleeping in the bushes," said one officer.
"She had bruises and welts all over her body," said another.
Emani's 4th grade teacher also told jurors that Emani was afraid of her stepmother.
Tiffany Moss is representing herself. She did not make an opening statement. She also did not cross examine anyone who took the stand.
