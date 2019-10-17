COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Crews shut down the southbound lanes of I-285 in Cobb County for several hours due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian but the roadway has since reopened.
The highway was blocked at the interchange with Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway) and traffic was diverted off of I-285 and onto I-75.
Not many details are known about the crash but police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.
No word on if the driver will face charges.
**TRAFFIC ALERT** Avoid I-285 WB over HWY 41. Roadway shut down due to person hit by auto. Find an alternate route for your morning commute.— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) October 17, 2019
