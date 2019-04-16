DOUGLASVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- Traffic is moving again on I-20 in Douglasville, after crews had to shut it down for about an hour this afternoon to clear downed power lines.
The backup happened near the Chapel Hill Road exit.
A wooden power pole broke, sending the lines across the interstate. Police don't know why it happened. There's no evidence a car hit it.
