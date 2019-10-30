HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A tractor trailer caught fire on the southbound lanes of I-75 in Henry County Wednesday morning closing the roadway for several hours.
The fire was near the exit with SR 138, just south of the split with I-675.
It took crews hours to extinguish the blaze. The roadway was closed for about three hours until crews reopened it around 7:30 a.m.
No word on what caused the fire. It's also unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
