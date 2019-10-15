ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Today marks 50 years since the opening of I-285 in metro Atlanta!
Construction of the roadway began in early 1957 with the first segments at what is now known as 'Spaghetti Junction.'
The roadway opened to drivers on October 15, 1969. Then Georgia Governor Lester Maddux opened the freeway by riding on the hood of a convertible through a paper barrier.
Within 9 years of its completion, the roadway was in need of major upgrades and it was the first project in the massive $1.3 billion "Freeing the freeways" campaign.
The original cost of the freeway was $90 million.
