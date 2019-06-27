Project map (GDOT)
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) GDOT crews will close lanes on a busy Sandy Springs roadway Thursday night as they relocate a sewer line for a future construction project along I-285.

All but one lane will be closed on Roswell Road from the I-285 interchange to Carpenter Drive. The work begins at 9 p.m. Thursday night and will take place until 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Work in the area continues this weekend, with the closure in place from 9 p.m. Friday evening until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

