COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) – A former longtime Atlanta Municipal Court Judge was killed in an accident early Friday afternoon.
The tragic crash occurred on I-75 South near Cumberland Boulevard in Cobb County, after Judge Elaine Carlisle's silver Mercedes collided with a van.
According to investigators, Carlisle allegedly failed to maintain the lane of travel while heading south on the entrance ramp to I-75 South from I-285 East.
Police say she then left the roadway towards the left shoulder, crossed a grass median, then entered the general-purpose lanes of I-75 South facing east.
In a matter of seconds, the driver of the white Chevrolet Express van, traveling south in the far-right lane, struck Carlisle’s vehicle. Authorities told CBS46 that after the initial impact, Carlisle's car careened across all southbound lanes and struck the concrete median wall.
Carlisle appeared to have suffered a serious head injury during the accident, and was transported to Kennestone Hospital. The injury proved fatal, and she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Chevrolet van has been identified as 38-year-old Freddie Hodge of Douglasville. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital after experiencing chest pains resulting from the airbag deployment.
The cause of Judge Carlisle's Mercedes failing to maintain lane is unknown at this time. CBS46 will provide more details on this is ongoing investigation as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.