MARIETTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A suspect in an armed robbery is in custody after holding police at bay on the southbound lanes of I-75 in Cobb County Friday morning.
The incident unfolded near the I-285 interchange.
According to Marietta Police, there was an armed robbery at a Walmart location on Cobb Parkway early Friday morning. Officers located what they believed to be the vehicle of the suspect on I-75.
Police pulled the vehicle over and a standoff began. There were several police cruisers behind the suspect's vehicle and many of the officers had their guns drawn as the situation unfolded.
After about an hour, the situation was resolved and the suspect was arrested.
Crews were forced to divert traffic onto I-285 and Windy Hill Road but I-75 has been cleared and traffic is moving again.
