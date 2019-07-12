COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All lanes of I-285 northbound at Paces Ferry Road were shutdown Friday afternoon after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.
The crash caused heavy delays on the inner loop as traffic was diverted onto Paces Ferry Road.
No injuries were reported.
