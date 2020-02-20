ATLANTA (CBS46) - A driver crashed into a utility pole in Atlanta’s Cabbagetown neighborhood, knocking out electricity in the area. The driver was fleeing a Georgia State Trooper.
The incident happened around 7:33 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai Sonata for making erratic lane changes on Interstate 285 north at Interstate 20 east in Fulton County. The driver refused to pullover, continuing east on I-20, then exiting to Boulevard in Cabbagetown area.
When the driver turned left onto Boulevard, they struck the front of a trooper’s patrol vehicle at the intersection. The pursuit continued north on Boulevard to Carroll Street where it crashed into a utility pole before colliding with an unoccupied parked vehicle.
The driver jumped out and ran from the crumpled car. Atlanta police K9 units searched the area. They were not able to locate the driver. No troopers were injured. The investigation continues.
When the car slammed into the utility pole more than 800 Georgia Power customers lost electricity. As of 10:20 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to around half of those customers. The utility estimated electricity would full restored by 3 a.m. Friday.
