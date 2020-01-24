GWINNETT Co., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police shut down all the lanes on a major highway as they investigated a double fatality wreck but the roadway has since reopened.
The four-vehicle accident happened just before 2:00 a.m. on I-85 southbound near Old Peachtree Road. Police said the accident involved two commercial trucks and another two vehicles.
All motorists travelling southbound on I-85 were diverted onto exit 111 (Lawrenceville Suwanee Road).
The roadway reopened around 6:30 a.m.
Police have not said what caused the accident, and they have not released any details about the victims in the crash.
