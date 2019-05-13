DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving three tractor trailers forced the closure of NB I-285 in DeKalb County but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash happened near the intersection with Ponce de Leon.
Not many details are known but GDOT reports the crash involved five vehicles and three tractor trailers. It's unclear if any injuries were sustained.
The road reopened around 7 a.m. after being closed for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.