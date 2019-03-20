Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes on I-285 in Fulton County but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash happened near the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The truck, which was hauling 40,000 pounds of printer ink, flipped onto its side at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The driver told police he lost control of his truck while attempting to avoid another vehicle.
No injuries were sustained but the crash caused a huge headache for commuters in the area.
The roadway reopened around 6:15 a.m.
