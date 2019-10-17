COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Crews have shut down the southbound lanes of I-285 in Cobb County due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
The highway is blocked at the interchange with Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway) and traffic is being diverted off of I-285 and onto I-75.
Not many details are known about the crash but police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.
No word on if the driver will face charges.
It's also unclear when the highway is expected to reopen but Cobb County Police say the crash will likely affect the morning commute.
**TRAFFIC ALERT** Avoid I-285 WB over HWY 41. Roadway shut down due to person hit by auto. Find an alternate route for your morning commute.— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) October 17, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
