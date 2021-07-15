SOPERTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Interstate 16 is shut down between Macon and Savannah after the driver of a dump truck hit a bridge Thursday morning.
The incident occurred on I-16 at SR-86, which is about 100 miles west of Savannah.
The bridge shifted nearly 6 feet, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
I-16 is closed in both directions between Exit 71 and Exit 78. Officials say there is no timeline for when I-16 will re-open.
