ATLANTA (CBS46) — All northbound lanes along I-285 have been reopened following overnight bridge repairs in southwest Atlanta.
A hole on a bridge prompted a closure of some northbound lanes Monday night.
Crews worked late to make repairs on the overpass near Langford Parkway. Two of the four northbound lanes were closed.
GDOT says the hole was about six feet long and you could see all the way through the bridge.
CBS46 talked with officials who say it is still unclear what caused this large hole.
UPDATE: DOT plans to reopen NB lanes on I-285 by morning commute.— Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) February 28, 2022
As you see below - today's fix will be temporary. Crews will need to go back in for more "extensive contract work" on the hole in the bridge deck. @cbs46 https://t.co/wZukGl08Ry
