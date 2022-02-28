ATLANTA (CBS46) — A hole on a bridge has closed some northbound lanes of Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta.
According to GDOT, there is a localized hole on the bridge deck. Bridge inspectors and district maintenance crews are on site evaluating the bridge for repairs.
Officials say the southbound lanes of I-285 at Mount Gilead Road, just north of Langford Parkway, are now open but lanes three and four northbound will remain closed for repairs. GDOT says it plans to reopen the northbound lanes by morning commute.
Drivers should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.
UPDATE: DOT plans to reopen NB lanes on I-285 by morning commute.— Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) February 28, 2022
As you see below - today's fix will be temporary. Crews will need to go back in for more "extensive contract work" on the hole in the bridge deck. @cbs46 https://t.co/wZukGl08Ry
