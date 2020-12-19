Clayton County police are investigating a multiple vehicle wreck on I-75 southbound.
The accident happened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday near the Mt. Zion Road exit, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office.
According to GDOT officials, the wreck involved a truck and at other vehicles.
All lanes were shut down while police investigated the crash and removed the vehicles involved in the wreck.
Thee is no word on if there were any injuries, and police have not said what caused the wreck.
