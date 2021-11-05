ATLANTA (CBS46) — Drivers looking to get to their destination across I-75 south were in for a surprise Friday morning as Atlanta police investigators shut down all lanes of traffic near the Chattahoochee River to reconstruct a fatal accident that killed one on Oct. 18.
The interstate was shut down at around 3:30 a.m. as APD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit got to work to figure out just how a Ford Mustang and a Hyundai Veloster ended up striking a median wall and a wall on the right shoulder of I-75 south injuring two drivers and killing a passenger.
At around 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the traffic incident, which had occurred near Mount Paran Road. The preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Mustang and a Hyundai Veloster were traveling southbound when they collided. After the initial collision, both vehicles lost control, striking nearby walls. The drivers sustained minor injuries, but a passenger seated in the Mustang was critically injured and died shortly after being taken to Grady Hospital.
During the crash reconstruction investigation, drivers were directed to use alternative routes. The details of the investigation have not been released at this time.
