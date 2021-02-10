Scene on I-85
Scene on I-85

The southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after being shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before the highway merges with I-75 at the Brookwood Interchange in Midtown.

Atlanta Police received a call about a person shot in the area around 5:15 a.m. Two people were shot; one died at the hospital. 

No other information is known at this time.

