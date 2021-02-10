The southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after being shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened just before the highway merges with I-75 at the Brookwood Interchange in Midtown.
Atlanta Police received a call about a person shot in the area around 5:15 a.m. Two people were shot; one died at the hospital.
No other information is known at this time.
I-85 southbound at 17th St. remains closed for a police investigation. Per @GADeptofTrans, traffic is being diverted off I-85 SB at GA400 and major delays are expected as this closure continues. Take alternate routes into downtown. pic.twitter.com/52VXMm8ntc— Atlanta-Fulton EMA (@AFCEMA) February 10, 2021
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.