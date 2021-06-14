ATLANTA (CBS46) — A possible shooting left a major highway shut down in Midtown.
Around 4:45 a.m. officers responded a report of a person shot at I-85 and Lindberg Dr. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-85 when a black sedan pulled alongside the car and someone started shooting. The driver pulled over after the shooting but the shooting suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have not said what led to the shooting but several motorists were standing on the highway as the lanes remained shut down.
