I Care Atlanta along with the with Doraville city council and Doraville Police are donating to more than 100 families in need.
Each box a family receives contains about 65 pounds of food, including chicken, steaks, hamburger, lamb and canned goods as well as cereal, fresh vegetables and snacks.
If you'd like to help out the program, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.