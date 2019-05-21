STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Stockbridge mother is desperately searching for answers after her 26-year-old son was murdered by who she believes was his own, so-called, friends.
She told CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern she feels Clayton County Police haven’t done enough to close the case and finds it hard to believe the case remains unsolved.
“I can’t put into words…I felt helpless, I felt less than a mom, because I couldn’t protect him,” said Tiesha Rivers, Jonas River’s mother.
Tiesha Rivers got emotional when describing how she found her son, Jonas Rivers, who was killed on April 1.
“When I got there, I saw my son on the floor, door wide open,” added Rivers.
Clayton County Police found two men dead and one injured when they arrived at the home on Brian Lane in Forest Park.
All three were shot. But that was almost two months ago, and Rivers said the shooter is still out there.
“I don’t think they are concerned about my son, I don’t think they are concerned about this case,” Rivers added, “I want the shooter caught.”
She said her son was shot in the head by who she believes was supposed to be a friend of his.
“They grew up together…they went to the same school,” Rivers said, “Robbery, anger, jealousy, that’s just all I can see.”
She said she’s given all the information she’s learned on her own to detectives, but to no avail.
“They said hearsay is not admissible in court,” said Rivers.
Now Rivers waits for justice for Jonas.
“Jonas had dreams, and he was pursuing his dreams, and he didn’t get a chance to do it, because of this senseless….it was senseless,” Rivers said, “All of them were friends, supposed to be friends…but you don’t leave your friends for dead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.