ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman reunites with her family after a hit-and-run left her stuck abroad, fighting for her life in India.
CBS46 introduced viewers to Rolanda Lane this summer when her mother, Daphne Cesair, pleaded for help in the yoga instructor's return. Last week, her family cheered for her as she exited through the airport's international terminal.
"There are times where I regret getting on that bike," Lane sighed.
A hit-and-run left the 33-year-old dying on the street in Rishikesh, India. A truck slammed into the motorcycle she was on, knocked her off, then drove over her.
"I just remember the tires passing my head and I was like 'oh my gosh.' I saw a bright light, it felt like I was being held, almost like an angel was holding me."
The crash killed the child she was pregnant with and it crushed her lower body. Doctors did not expect her to survive-- much less, walk again. But Lane says she believes she won't be bound to her wheelchair for long.
"I was literally the only foreigner in the hospital. People would walk past my door like 'oh my god, she survived,'" she recalled.
To get home, Lane needed thousands of dollars worth of medical gear and a required medical team for travel, something her family struggled to secure. All of it was eventually made possible about three months after her accident, once her parents got Georgia legislators and the U.S. Embassy involved. Her parents have thanked Senator Raphel Warnock and State Representative Nekima Williams for their assistance.
"It was absolutely the worst pain I experienced in my life, I don't know how I survived it."
Yoga brought Lane to Rishikesh, India in the first place--she was formally studying the discipline on a partial scholarship.
The city is considered the yoga capital of the world. Now, Lane credits that same yoga for helping her body begin to heal so soon. The instructor can already touch her toes and slightly lift one leg.
"I talk to my legs, I say you're doing a great job. I just try to love myself."
