ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tearful 26-year-old Roderick Walker spoke out Thursday afternoon, telling a room of reporters how he felt as he was beaten by sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop last Friday in Clayton County.
"I was scared. I feared for my life," Walker said. "I lost consciousness. I couldn’t breathe. I just pray it don’t happen to nobody else," Walker continued.
Standing alongside Walker’s mother and his girlfriend’s attorneys with The Cochran Law Firm say their client has suffered a mild traumatic brain injury and injuries to his eyes, mouth, and limbs.
"This man was thrown to the ground, tased, beaten on his face. He had somebody’s knee on his neck that he lost consciousness twice," exclaimed attorney Jane Lamberti.
The warrant written by Clayton County Deputy Dekota Riddick says the officers pulled over the Jeep Walker was riding in because the break light was not working and Walker, the front seat passenger, was not wearing a seatbelt.
The deputy wrote in the report that he asked for Walker’s license to identify him and Walker refused. The deputies reported when they tried to handcuff Walker, he tried to run away and resist. Then things got violent.
The police reports says---like the video shows--- that both deputies issued several closed fist and elbow punches to Walker.
Deputy Brandon Myers was fired for his role in the arrest. Walker’s attorneys say the Myers has at least five 'use of force' reports on his personnel file with Clayton County.
"The interesting thing about these use of force is they all deal with traffic stops," said attorney Shean Williams. "We know that what happened to Roderick has happened to others," he added.
CBS46 reached out to police union reps for possible comment. None of the known police organizations for Atlanta area police are representing Myers or Clayton deputies.
Walker's attorneys are trying to get battery and obstruction charges against him dropped, stemming from the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.