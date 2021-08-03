"I have a taser gun now": Women search for weapons following Piedmont Park murder

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The tragedy in Piedmont Park has many women and the LGBTQ+ community on high alert across the city.
More women are now seeking weapons and training.
Women that spoke to CBS46 said It’s also changed the way they feel when they use the rainbow crosswalk along Piedmont Avenue, in Midtown.
“I’m worried someone’s watching me, I’m worried someone’s near me, behind me, I’m watching every guy that comes anywhere near me now. I’m just always watching my back now,” one woman said.
Just seven days ago Katie Janness and her dog Bowie were last seen crossing the rainbow sidewalk, before police said they were both brutally killed inside Piedmont Park.
“Now we know for sure there is someone out there that is an absolute monster and so I’m terrified.”
Another woman we spoke to said the crime spree is beginning to weigh on her everyday life,“I was feeling uncomfortable in general before this all happened with all of the gun violence, but this is like a whole other level.”
While police are still searching for the suspected killer, many women told CBS46 they are now searching for weapons.
“I went to three office depots to find mace, I’ve got two sets of mace now, I ordered a mace gun, a taser gun.”
Many also told CBS46 they are now seeking self-defense training at places like Divas in Defense.
“What we’re really seeing is people contacting us for private classes,” Divas in Defense Spokesperson Vanessa Parker said.
The Piedmont area in Midtown is also a popular safe haven for the LGBTQ + community.
“We feel like it’s kind of home, it’s a safe space for us to show up.” LGBTQ + Activist Gabrielle Claiborne said.
However, ever since Katie never made it back across this rainbow crosswalk to her partner Emma, Claiborne said many in the LGBTQ + community are now living in fear in a place they usually call home.
“When these types of incidents happen we feel like… ok is this actually really safe for us? So it creates that level of doubt in our mind,” Claiborne said.
CBS46 also went to a few stores to see how mace sales were doing and many stores were low on stock. However, several women said they might also now sign up for gun lessons.
