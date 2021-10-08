ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Candler Park family is working to rebuild after their world came tumbling down late last month.
A massive tree fell on their home on Sept. 21, taking everything except their lives.
"I have no words," said Hope Harrelson, who owns the home.
She says she and her two children were just starting their day when a massive crash interrupted their morning routine.
"I turned around and literally the ceiling, everything, just starting collapsing in."
The tree, which according to pictures may have been rotting in the middle, crashed onto their McLendon Avenue home.
Somehow, Harrelson and her two children made it out safely, but the tree narrowly missed her daughter.
"That's what she woke up to, was something hitting her on the head which is mostly the ceiling had mostly collapsed in her bedroom onto her and the tree limb literally cut directly through her window."
Now she and the kids are living with family nearby, working to rebuild their lives.
"We literally lost everything down to the clothes on our backs, and if it wasn't for our neighbors and my beautiful family, I really don't know what I would do right now."
A GoFundMe has raised about $8,000 as the property remains on the market and the family remains without a permanent home.
"There just aren't words for that. Humbling. I could not be more thankful or gracious or anything feeling towards those who have stepped out and wanted to give."
