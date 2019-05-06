GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) “I want to cry right now. It's just a lot. It's just a whole lot.”
Robin Moss takes a colorful-beaded keychain with her everywhere she goes. Her granddaughter Emani made it for her. Robin said she thinks about Emani every single day.
“Her smile, the way we used to talk head-to-head, the silly things she used to do...dancing through the house making up songs with her.”
Ten-year-old Emani suffered a cruel death in 2013 at the hands of those who were supposed to love her. Her stepmother Tiffany starved her. Her father Eman was complicit and helped Tiffany burn the child's body in a trash can.
Robin said she never really had a good relationship with her daughter in law.
“She never really talked to me. The only thing she used to always say, that my son was a mama's boy and that she was going to change him.”
Eman plead guilty to murder in 2015 and is serving a life sentence. Tiffany took her chances, representing herself in her murder trial over the past few weeks. She stayed silent for most of it.
"All I know is I was praying 24/7 and I just asked The Lord if there’s no truth to come out of her mouth then don't let her say anything.”
Robin still holds resentment toward the Division of Family and Children Services. She fought but failed to get custody of Emani when she suspected abuse.
“If they would have did their job when she got beat the first time, that's sign number one. Ran away, sign number two. Ran away again, sign number 3. I mean how many signs do you have to have?”
Tiffany could be just the third woman executed in Georgia, though Robin said she doesn't find peace in the sentence she was given.
“I really don't believe in death for death,” she explained. “That's just like a gun for a gun. You shoot me, I shoot you so the whole domino effect is just kill, kill, kill. Why do we have to keep killing?”
