"I knew she couldn't be in Georgia:" Serval likely headed to animal sanctuary after escape

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The owner of a serval, that was on the loose in Atlanta’s Historic Brookhaven neighborhood, brought the animal from South Carolina where the exotic animals are legal.
Anna Fyfe said her family rescued the cat, who they named Nala, two years ago. Fyfe knew it was illegal to have the animal, which are native to Africa, in Georgia, but she said she didn’t intend to keep it here permanently. She said she only brought it to Atlanta because she was going through a rough patch in her life.
“She was very special to me.”The owner of a serval that was on the loose in Historic Brookhaven for a week says she brought the native African cat to Atlanta because she was “lonely.” How she got the animal and the push to ban exotic cats nationwide on @cbs46 at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/rC9uWwAOYO— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) July 10, 2021
“I just felt lonely and just wanted to bring her over and have company,” Fyfe said. “She really helped me get through a lot. She was very special to me.”
Last Tuesday, Nala escaped through an open window at the home of Fyfe’s boyfriend in Historic Brookhaven. They tried finding the cat on their own but had no luck. Then next morning, Nala gave Kristine Frank, who lives about a mile away, quite the scare when she woke to the animal on her bed.
“This could’ve gone horribly different,” Frank previously said. “I have an elderly dog. I’m lucky I don’t have any small children anymore. This is a wild animal and they shouldn’t be pets.”
“I would be terrified if I woke up to an exotic cat in my bed but she’s sweet,” Fyfe acknowledged. “Nala’s declawed. She’s harmless.”
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) laid traps in the neighborhood, after at least three separate sightings. Fyfe said they kept getting calls from people who thought they saw the animal. Then on Tuesday, Nala was spotted in someone’s backyard and Fyfe picked her up.
“We just walked up and grabbed her,” Fyfe said.
However, the reunion was short-lived. Fyfe said DNR officers showed up to her home and told her to hand the cat over or face legal action. She gave Nala to the officers.
“I knew she couldn’t be in the state of Georgia, but I had her in South Carolina and didn’t think it would be a big deal to bring her over for a few months,” Fyfe said.
Alicia Prygoski is with the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF). The organization is working on federal legislation that will prohibit the private possession of wild cats in all 50 states.
“We need a uniform solution,” Prygoski said. “It will really help address this problem, address the private possession of wild cats and the trade that is really rampant throughout the country.”
Fyfe said she understands why there was concern but Nala was family.
“She’s not just an exotic cat running around in the wild,” Fyfe said. “This is her life. She likes affection. She likes to cuddle. She likes to kiss my hair. I don’t think the cat is going to be happy in a sanctuary.”
On Wednesday, a DNR representative said in a statement, “At the conclusion of the investigation, we will determine whether charges are warranted, and if so, what they will be. That is all I can release at this point since the case is still under investigation.”
The ALDF fund has offered to place the cat in a wildlife sanctuary in North Carolina.
