ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 working to get results by getting a pothole on Ponce De Leon fixed before it does more damage.
“It sounds like people are bottoming out their cars,” driver Victoria Struck said. “It would be awesome if they could actually fix it.”
It was already too late for Meg Dudokovich when her car hit the pothole.
“I know I definitely blew this one,” Dudokovich said. “I don’t feel too good. I almost started crying in my car.”
It's not just flat tires, the pothole is also creating a hub cap graveyard by its side.
CBS46 reporter Vince Sims reported the pothole to the City of Atlanta’s 311 line, the Mayor’s office, Department of Public Works and Watershed Management trying to get answers.
“I mean it’s ridiculous,” Dudokovich said.
CBS46 has learned the city knows about the pothole, but no one could give a time for when it will be repaired. That means people will be left paying for their tire repairs.
“I’m too stressed right now to think about that,” Dudokovich said.
