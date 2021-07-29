"I lost the love of my life": Life partner of Piedmont Park murder victim shares heartfelt message

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help in solving the murder of Katie Janness, who was stabbed to death at Piedmont Park early Wednesday morning night.

Janness, 40, was last seen walking her dog in Midtown, near Piedmont Park, just after midnight Wednesday morning. Just an hour later, her body was found inside the park. Police say she had been stabbed multiple times. Her dog, Bowie, was also killed.

For the first time, we are hearing from Janness's life partner, Emma, who posted a heartfelt message on a GoFundMe page setup for Katie's family.

"Today I lost the love of my life and my baby boy. It was tragic. She was the most intelligent, kind, humble, and beautiful person I have ever known. I wanted to spend every second with her. He was the sweetest most loyal companion. My heart is so very broken, my world will never be the same. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. It is truly appreciated."

Janness was a bartender at Campagnola, near 10th and Piedmont, for half a decade. And those who came in contact with her had nothing but good things to say about her.

"She was a very sweet person, a little geeky,” said Clayton Skinner, who was one of her regular customers. “It’s really shocking that something like this would happen to somebody who was such a sweet and just kind soul.”

Skinner, who also lives in Midtown, said he often saw Janness walking her dog in the neighborhood.

“She routinely walked her dog late at night because she typically worked night shift,” he said. I think maybe she had a sense the park was safer than it is, especially now with everything that’s going on.”

Those who live near the park are now unnerved by an incident that police characterized as "gruesome." They want answers and won't feel safe until the case is closed.

“I am saddened and upset,” said one local homeowner who did not want to be identified. “All of us would like to know, was this a random act? Was someone targeted? I mean, all of us would like to know for the peace of mind and to be aware of the threat level and the safety in the area."

“I really hope they find the person and figure out security around the area,” said Edwina Joseph, who walks her dog in the park regularly. “After 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., I try not to be at the park because it’s dark and you never know what will happen.”

Atlanta Police are now asking for the public's help in solving this murder. A flyer has been released, which includes a new photo of Janness, as well as an image from a security camera, showing her walking her dog near the park.

APD, along with several other agencies, combed through the grass near the front entrance of the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive on Wednesday. Investigators say Janness's body was found several yards from the park entrance.

Anyone with Information is asked to call APD Homicide at (404) 546-4235. or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Janness's honor Thursday night at 7 p.m. near the entrance to Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen.