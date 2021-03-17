A former classmate of Robert Aaron Long believes the suspect, in the metro Atlanta spa killings, is being truthful about the motivation behind his alleged crimes. Police said Robert Long confessed to killing eight people at three spas on Tuesday. Seven of the victims were women, six were Asian. Long claimed to have a sexual addiction and wanted to ''eliminate'' temptations.
“We believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” said Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. “He does claim that it was not racially motivated. He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction.”
Long grew up in Woodstock, graduating from Sequoyah High School in 2017. One of his classmates, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CBS46, Long kept to himself in high school.
“He always had a Bible on him and stuff like that,” the classmate said. “He was super shy, kind of looked like a frail guy.”
The classmate said he believes Long was telling the truth when the 21-year-old allegedly told investigators the crimes were not racially motivated. The classmate recalled an incident involving a video that surfaced of a student calling a school resource officer racial slur. He said Long spoke out against the racist behavior.
“I specifically remember how he was like not about that and that made him angry and he said, ‘that’s dumb’, like pretty much like why are they being racists,” he said. “I don’t ever once remember anything racists coming from him.”
At the same time, the classmate told CBS46 he never saw Long talk to a girl at school.
“He was super quiet, super shy,” he said. “If he had a sexual addiction, I can see that. That’s a more plausible motive just from me knowing him.”
Long had religious roots, attending Crabapple First Baptist Church. Elders of the church released the following statement:
"We are grieved to hear the tragic news about the multiple deaths in the Atlanta area. We are heartbroken for all involved. We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them. Moreover, we are distraught for the long family and continue to pray for them as well."
Authorities said Long’s parents helped identify him shortly after the shooting in Cherokee County, allowing investigators to quickly track his phone. Detectives said Long was on his was to Florida where he allegedly planned to carry out more shootings.
“You can’t help but feel for everybody involved,” said Craig Robison, a neighbor. “It’s beyond the scoop of normal rational thought. You can’t apply logic, reason to it. It’s just sad and tragic.”
Long is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Cherokee County Thursday at noon via Zoom.
