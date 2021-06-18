'I started screaming': Bear spotted in one metro Atlanta neighborhood

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A young black bear was seen roaming around one metro Atlanta neighborhood.
“I started screaming, I used a few colorful words,” said Stephanie Charvin, mother of two.
A family got a 'beary' special visitor in Marietta. It's not the only metro area to see bears. Details at @cbs46 #Atlanta #Bears #wildlife pic.twitter.com/WH5i6iJEpk— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 19, 2021
The bear was spotted wondering around Wesley Chapel Road.
“He went that way but there’s a gate right there,” said young Saul Charvin, delighted by the encounter.
The family said deer are a regular sighting, but a bear is something else.
“We’ve lived here for 30 years and never seen a bear in Cobb County before,” said Stephanie.
Residents in the Cobb County area are not the only ones on bear watch.
A young black bear was spotted in Norcross in the last few days.
The Department of Natural Resources said there is a reason the metro areas are seeing a few young Yogi’s or a Boo Boo’s.
“This is time of year females are about to start breeding again and so they’re kicking their yearling bears out,” said Kaitlin Goode, Urban Wildlife Program Manager at Georgia DNR.
The metro area is no stranger to bears.
The DNR said they area tracking the bears and most of the time let them find their own ways out of neighborhoods.
But if one does decide to stay for a teddy bear picnic.
“You bang pots together… to scare that bear away,” said Stephanie.
The DNR said if one is in your area, don't leave food scraps around, feed your pets inside, and bears are more afraid of us than we are of them and they will usually scurry off quite quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.