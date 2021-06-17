KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Kennesaw Police Department shared on Facebook that they had to put down one of their fellow officers Thursday.
The K9, Turbo, served the citizens of Kennesaw for eight years.
The post stated that during his time, Turbo was always eager to work to find illegal drugs.
"..To track the ones that thought they could run and hide from him and to help find the children that might have wondered away. Additionally, Turbo has always loved visiting schools and meeting everyone at city events!!"
Unfortunately, his quality of life declined over time, at some points he complained about his legs hurting to the point of it being hard to stand.
"It is only getting worse and medications do not seem to help anymore." the post continued.
K-9 Turbo took his final ride from Adams Park, Park Drive to Kennesaw Mountain Veterinary Services at 5:15 p.m.
Turbo wrote this on his Instagram:
“I’ve served my time and done what I was born to do, protect the citizens of Kennesaw and surrounding cities. It is time for me to finally rest my old bones. I will be enjoying my last day with my most favorite actives and favorite toys. Today will be my best day. I have had the time of my life!”
Officer Turbo, you will be greatly missed.
