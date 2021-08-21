CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds of Clayton County families received the Phizer vaccine Saturday at Mundy’s Mill High School, to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.
Many of the students and parents told CBS46, now that they are seeing more cases in the classroom they are finally done waiting and they are ready to be vaccinated.
Some parents said it’s their best shot at keeping their kids in class.
”If they are in school its going to be very helpful, because she is in sports and I want her to stay doing her sports” Sallee Moore said.
Moore is a mother of two students in the Clayton County School District.
Her 9th grade daughter Sonniee Moore told us she chose to get vaccinated to be a good teammate, ”I’m part of the cheerleading team and if anyone get’s sick we have to shut down and I don’t want to have to shut down.”
Moore is one of hundreds of students who decided to get the Phizer vaccine Saturday at the mass vaccination event held at Mundy’s Mills High School.
Clayton County Health District Director of Operations, Carla Heath, said more people showed up to get vaccinated than expected.
Many registered online and just walked in.
”Our goal was one hundred but we have already exceeded that so we’re excited,” Heath said.
Since last Friday the latest data from the Clayton County School District shows 83 students and 24 more staff members district wide tested positive for COVID-19.
In total that now marks 560 staff members and 291 students who have tested positive in the district just since July.
Sallee Moore said it’s time parents start leading by example if they want their kids in class, ”I also brought them here to show other parents, that it would be very helpful if everybody came out and got the vaccine and got the vaccine for their kids too.”
If you missed Saturday's event volunteers are holding another event next Saturday August 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and North Clayton Middle School.
