MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Alex Sanchez said he’s had nightmares every night since witnessing his friend Eesah Johnson get hit by an SUV. As a result, he’s now scared to cross the street.
“I was crying inside and I was praying for my friend,” Alex Sanchez told CBS46 News.
Sanchez said he, Eesah Johnson and several other friends were on their way to a friend’s house Monday. After looking both ways Eesah was the first to step into road.
“He ran and then the car like punched him and he flew where the green spot is over there,” Sanchez explained.
Eesah flew nearly 20 feet in the air before landing in the road.
“I saw it with my own eyes,” said Sanchez.
He said the male driver who hit Eesah then did something very bad.
“He just went and then stopped a little and then left,” he explained.
Sanchez said he hopped on his bike, rode to Eesah’s house and told Eesah’s parents what happened. Eesah was rushed to the hospital where he remains in coma.
“I hope doctors help him be more stronger, and his bones be more stronger and wake up from what happened to him and I wish he feels safe,” said Sanchez.
Police have now released photos of the SUV they say hit Eesah. Take a good look, if this vehicle looks familiar you can help Alex, Eesah and their community.
“I want the police to get the bad guy who hit my friend."
