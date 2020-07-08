ICE guidance threatens to strip VISA's from international students taking virtual classes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Colleges are grappling with how to support their international students who are now being threatened with possible deportation if all their college classes move online.
The shift to online classes is seemingly the quickest fix to continue education in a pandemic, but that safety measure is causing a unique source of anxiety for international students. Many of those students are now receiving surprising new guidance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Daniela Racines is a graduate student at the University of Georgia. She is from Ecuador studying to earn a mater's degree in nonprofit leadership. She's one of thousands of international students in Georgia upset by a new guidance from ICE which threatens to strip F-1 and M-1 VISAS for international students if all of their classes go virtual.
"It gives you that feeling that you’re not welcome in this country," Racines told CBS46's Hayley Mason. "I don’t know what’s going to happen. Let’s say all of my classes go online and I have to go back to Ecuador and from I’ve read our VISAS are going to be retired," she added.
ICE released the guidance Monday stating, “Non-immigrants in the U.S. are not permitted to take a full course of study through online classes. If students find themselves in this situation, they must leave the country or take alternative steps to maintain their nonimmigrant status.”
The students are asked to take at least one class in-person this fall to remain in good status.
CBS46 reached out to some of Georgia's largest colleges. Emory University officials said they are deeply concerned.
"This preliminary guidance sends a message that international students are unwelcome. It has severe, negative implications based on local pandemic conditions and whether an institution offers classes in-person, online, or both, forcing our international students to make difficult decisions, disrupting their educational programs in the midst of a pandemic..." an Emory University statement said in part.
Georgia Tech officials said they’re looking into this guidance and may have a statement soon.
University of Georgia communications officials did not respond before this story aired.
Harvard and MIT announced Wednesday they have filed a joint lawsuit to block the guidance and declare it unlawful. The schools said in a press release that ICE is unable to answer the most basic answers about how the policy is to be implemented or interpreted.
Racines said she feels she's having to choose between her education and her health. "It’s kind of choosing between staying here and praying that the in-person classes stay the way they are and not get sick."
With college start dates being scattered and so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, there is no clear deadline from ICE on when the new guidelines will be enforced.
Officials with ICE did not respond to CBS46's questions, Wednesday afternoon.
