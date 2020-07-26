ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The FBI said the field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was vandalized overnight Sunday.
According to the FBI, there was a protest that started around 10:30 p.m. last night and it got out of control. The ICE building was spray painted, windows were broken, and other damage.
Federal agents have been on the scene for several hours and are planning to release more information on the vandalism Sunday morning.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
