ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Federal immigration officials made it clear on Friday they intend to deport illegal immigrants this weekend in Atlanta.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took a stand against the immigration raids which are expected to take place in the city as early as Sunday.
“It’s baffling. I don’t understand what this is about,” Bottoms said. “We are trying to get as much information as we can to people to remind them they are entitled to due process. You don’t have to open the door.”
Atlanta is one of 10-cities nationwide where ICE will focus their efforts on rounding-up immigrants who are under final deportation orders and have criminal records.
“They came in illegally. They have to go out. We have millions of people standing in line waiting to become citizens of this country. They've taken tests. They've studied. They've learned English. They've done so much. They've been waiting 7,8,9 years with some waiting 10-years to come in. It's not fair,” President Donald Trump said.
In a statement, ICE said, "All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and if found removable by final order, removal from the United States."
“Really, it’s ridiculous,” Bottoms said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Bottoms calls it a political distraction and CBS46 has learned that Atlanta Police will not assist in any ICE operations.
“I think it’s unnecessary and if there is any desire to help cities then I would think you would begin by reaching out to cities and asking if this is the help you need. This is not the help that we need,” Bottoms said.
