ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Trump Administration's nationwide crackdown on undocumented immigrants is apparently underway.
Federal officials announced plans to locate and apprehend up to 2,000 people with deportation orders across 10 major U.S. cities, including Atlanta - starting Sunday.
However as of 11:00pm Sunday evening, there were no apprehensions reported locally.
CBS 46 spoke with a source close to the issue who said the raids will likely come in the overnight hours.
The raids are part of a law enforcement initiative President Trump is set on seeing through. Acting commissioner of Customs and Border Patrol, Mark Morgan said in an interview on Face the Nation, the operation would locate and apprehend specific immigrants who are here illegally. “In this case their priority has always been and it will be to go after those that are criminal aliens, meaning those people who are here illegally and have committed additional crimes against American citizens.”
Still, some people fear other undocumented immigrants may get caught up in the raids. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has taken a strong stand against the crackdown and expressed frustration with the way President Trump has handled it.
She says typically the police department is notified ahead of federal raids, but she says that hasn't happened. “I find it unconscionable that the person who holds the highest office of this land would willfully put law enforcement in harms way.”
But those on the other side of the aisle see it differently. David Johnson owns a PR firm that works with Republican candidates. He says by not cooperating with ICE's efforts to enforce the law, the mayor may be the one who's putting Atlanta residents in harms way.
“She should be concerned more with protecting Atlanta and Atlanta's law-abiding citizens, instead she's more concerned with protecting the illegal immigrants.” Johnson calls it a calculated political stance. He says these raids are a way for both Democrats and Republicans to appeal to their base. “Everything right now is about 2020 on both sides.”
