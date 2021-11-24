ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Ice skating has returned to Atlantic Station, which is one of the many holiday events taking place in metro Atlanta.
CBS46 meteorologist Rodney Harris decided to give it a shot on the coldest day of the season and provided your forecast from the ice rink!
Skate the Station is open every day, including the holidays. Atlantic Station says timed ticketing, enhanced cleaning and hand sanitizing stations are some of the safety measures they've set up for the event, which runs through Jan. 17.
In addition to ice skating, you can also participate in snow shows and a drive-thru light display.
Click here for more information on holiday events in Atlantic Station.
