Hungry for Chick-Fil-A? Check out Dwarf House!

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — An iconic restaurant in metro Atlanta has reopened.

Nine months ago, the Dwarf House closed for major renovations.

Now, it's back to slinging sandwiches and other things you can't find on a normal Chick-fil-A menu.

The original Dwarf House is where Chick-fil-A began 75 years ago. It features the original menu, including hamburgers.

The new building has a new and improved drive-thru. more parking spots and a separate door for mobile pickup orders. 

The unique Chick-fil-A restaurant is located in Hapeville, which is in Fulton County.

