HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — An iconic restaurant in metro Atlanta has reopened.
Nine months ago, the Dwarf House closed for major renovations.
THE ORIGINAL | Made it out to the grand reopening of the @ChickfilA Dwarf House in Hapeville, GA! It’s where it all began. 9 months of renovations — so much legacy throughout the new facility. One of the few locations that sells more than chicken 😳 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ZKeKF5vYku— Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) February 17, 2022
Now, it's back to slinging sandwiches and other things you can't find on a normal Chick-fil-A menu.
The original Dwarf House is where Chick-fil-A began 75 years ago. It features the original menu, including hamburgers.
The new building has a new and improved drive-thru. more parking spots and a separate door for mobile pickup orders.
The unique Chick-fil-A restaurant is located in Hapeville, which is in Fulton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.