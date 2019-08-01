ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lenox Square Mall has been an icon in Atlanta for as long as can be remembered.

Today, this beloved shopping haven celebrated its 60th anniversary.

An event was held Thursday to commemorate this special occasion.

Guest speakers included former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell, Noble Properties CEO Vivian DuBose, and the current Lenox Square GM Robin Suggs.

Vivian DuBose was actually present on opening day, at the time only four-years-old. It was her father, ambitious developer Ed Noble, who dreamt up this grand shopping center in 1959.

Rather than the typical ribbon cutting, DuBose fondly remembers the unique bow tying ceremony.

The mall is currently displaying a timeline of its history directly across from Banana Republic.

As former Mayor Massell said,"if it's available, it's at Lenox Square."