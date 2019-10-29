GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)-- The once iconic Gwinnett mall is now selling off nearly 562-thousand square feet of mall space.
Gwinnett Place Mall is selling off everything except for the Macy’s and Mega Mart.
Colliers International, the exclusive listing agent tapped to sell the property, believes there could be a lot of interested buyers.
There’s no set asking price for the property. CBS46 spoke with Colliers International Senior Vice President Tony D’Ambrosio about the its potential.
“It’s kind of the sky’s the limit,” he said. “Is there a residential component? Is there a commercial component? Is there an entertainment, sports venue component?” said D’Ambrosio.
The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years and it’s a mall so forgotten, that in 2017 a woman was found dead inside a vacant restaurant inside the food court two months after being reported missing.
“It’s not too many stores there, it’s like an abandoned mall.”” said Nisha Gaines, who lives in Gwinnett County.
The mall did receive renewed attention when Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’ started filming there.
“The main shopping group in the past has always been teenagers,” said Ellen Dunham-Jones, a professor at Georgia Tech. “And teenagers are now digital natives.”
For insight on the decline of enclosed shopping malls, we went to Dunham-Jones, who specializes in architecture and urban design.
“We’ve lost a third of the 1500 properties that at one time in the U.S. were enclosed malls and yet folks are buying them and reusing them in a lot of ways.”
D’Ambrosio said he believes the property will attract a lot of eyeballs and predicts it will sell soon.
“It won’t be years. It may be months but not years.”
D'ambrosio said a more formal marketing process is forthcoming.
