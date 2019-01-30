Atlanta, GA (CBS46) With Super Bowl LIII just days away, Atlanta restaurants are preparing for huge crowds. One in particular -- the iconic and historic Varsity restaurant.
But if anybody knows how to handle crowds, it's the Varsity.
Since 1928, the Varsity’s Midtown location has been the go-to place for all the big events in Atlanta. Large crowds? No sweat.
"This is what this place is built for. This is what we do," says Varsity president Gordon Muir.
Muir, a third-generation owner, remembers well how busy the restaurant was the last time Atlanta hosted a super bowl 19 years ago.
He tells CBS46 they've already warned their vendors they're about to order way more food than usual -- more hamburger meat, more potatoes for the fries and more onions for the onion rings.
Long-time employees aren't too concerned about the busy days ahead.
But there was one time that things got a little too crazy behind the scenes at the Varsity. It was the night of the closing ceremony for the 1996 Olympics. It was so intense behind the counter that several workers quit on the spot, leaving Gordon Muir and some of his family members to take their place on the stoves.
"We ran out of hot dog buns, and the crowd is still out here. I said, 'What do we do?' We just started putting them on hamburger buns," said Muir.
Muir tells CBS46, on a normal game day for Georgia Tech or the Falcons, the Varsity serves between 15,000 and 25,000 customers.
With the 2019 Super Bowl, they're expecting game-day size crowds daily leading up to the game on Sunday.
