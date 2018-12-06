Marietta, GA (CBS46) The Marietta Police Department is warning drivers of black ice and they're advising people to avoid a busy roadway as a result.
The department advises drivers to avoid Cherokee Street at Canton Road for the next two hours due to icy conditions.
As temperatures warn, the advisory is expected to expire.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.