FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a second day, people in Hall County woke up to a blanket of snow. In one pocket of the community, people woke up for a second day with no electricity.
“We knew this was coming so we were able to prepare,” said Amanda Holtzclaw.
She and her family spent the night bundled up in blankets in their home trying to stay warm. Holtzclaw said she’s glad they bought groceries ahead of Winter Storm Izzy.
“We have like ten packs of bread and a bunch of peanut and jelly,” she said.
Down the street, her neighbor John Baker was also prepared for the power outage. He used a generator to power his refrigerator, freezer, microwave oven, and television.
As a child, Baker lived in upstate New York where some years, the norm would be, “Two, three, four feet of snow,” he said.
When asked if his decades of living in Georgia have spoiled him, Baker answered, “Yep, it has. That’s one of the reasons I moved down here was the weather.”
Most of the main roads in Hall County were clear as of noon Monday, but icy patches remained on some side streets, making driving difficult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.