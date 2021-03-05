An Idaho man made his first appearance in federal court Friday after being indicted in the Northern District of Georgia on multiple charges related to computer hacking
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, between June 23, 2017 and April 28, 2018, Robert Purbeck, 41, allegedly purchased the username and passwords of multiple Georgia victims on an online criminal marketplace. Federal officials say Purbeck then allegedly used the credentials to access the victims' computers and stole sensitive personally identifiable information.
Among the information Purbeck allegedly accessed:
- Medical records and other documents that contained names, addresses, birth dates, and social security numbers of over 43,000 people from a Griffin, Georgia, medical clinic;
- Police reports and other documents containing personal information of over 14,000 people from the City of Newnan; and
- Personal information of over 7,000 people from a Locust Grove, Georgia, medical practice.
Federal authorities said Purbeck also broke into the computers of a Florida orthodontist and stole records of patients and demanded payments by bitcoin along with allegedly threatening to dox the orthodontist's children.
“This alleged cyber-criminal and extortionist targeted the City of Newnan as well as medical clinics in our District, stealing over 60,000 records containing personal information of our citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “He then allegedly attempted to extort a Florida orthodontist, threatening to sell the social security number of his minor child unless the orthodontist submitted to a payment demand. Now, this defendant must answer for his alleged crimes in the Northern District of Georgia.”
Purbeck faces charges of computer fraud and abuse, access device fraud, and wire fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.